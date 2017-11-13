Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Glamour/Getty Images for Glamour

U.S. Olympic Medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad speaks onstage a new Barbie doll in her image during Glamour Celebrates 2017 Women Of The Year Live Summit at Brooklyn Museum on November 13, 2017 in New York City.

Olympic athlete Ibtihaj Muhammad continues to make history.

In 2016, she was the first U.S. Olympic athlete to compete wearing a hijab at the Rio games. Now, she’s representative of women and girls who choose to wear a hijab through her very own Barbie doll.

People reported that a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll in Muhammad’s likeness debuted at Monday’s Glamour Women of the Year Live Summit.

Thank you @Mattel for announcing me as the newest member of the @Barbie #Shero family! I’m proud to know that little girls everywhere can now play with a Barbie who chooses to wear hijab! This is a childhood dream come true 😭💘 #shero pic.twitter.com/py7nbtb2KD — Ibtihaj Muhammad (@IbtihajMuhammad) November 13, 2017

At the summit, Glamour reported Muhammad could hardly contain herself when she saw her Barbie.

“I don't know if you can tell, but I'm so excited!” she said. "Perfect hijab moment right here, this is amazing.”

“I hope that little girls of color across the heartland will be inspired to embrace what makes them unique,” she said.

Muhammad joins a number of history making women who have had special Shero Barbie dolls made in their likeness, including model Ashley Graham and Misty Copeland in 2016 and director Ava Duvernay in 2015.

“I’m excited to just partner with a brand that I know honors powerful women who are breaking barriers and whose sole goal is to impact the future leaders of tomorrow,” Muhammad told People. “To be included in this conversation is very humbling, and I’m over the moon about this whole thing.”

Like Graham before her, Muhammad made sure the doll represented her in body shape and in her makeup. The sabre fencer is known for her signature eyeliner.

“I know that as an athlete I have larger legs — these strong legs that we use, especially fencers, to propel ourselves into lunges — and it was important for me to have my doll be as close to my likeness as possible. So I wanted to have athletic toned legs for sure. I’m also really big to into eyeliner,” she said. “I like to think of my eyeliner as a shield of power; I not only wear it to the grocery store but I also wear it to compete. I wore it to the Olympic games, so I wanted my Barbie to have the perfect winged liner and also to wear a hijab.”

Although some past Sheroes were limited in release and others not released to the public, Muhammad’s doll will be released to the public in fall 2018.