Ex-husband of Norway royal says Spacey groped him in 2007

FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. High-profile sex-related accusations against celebrities, politicians and media members have put a spotlight on sex addiction. Skeptics question whether it’s a true addiction or a made-up condition used by misbehaving VIPs to deflect blame. Spacey has been accused by at least two dozen men of sexual misconduct or assault. A former publicist for Spacey said he is seeking unspecified treatment.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press