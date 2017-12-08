Now Playing
Posted: December 08, 2017

Ex-husband of Norway royal says Spacey groped him in 2007

FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. High-profile sex-related accusations against celebrities, politicians and media members have put a spotlight on sex addiction. Skeptics question whether it’s a true addiction or a made-up condition used by misbehaving VIPs to deflect blame. Spacey has been accused by at least two dozen men of sexual misconduct or assault. A former publicist for Spacey said he is seeking unspecified treatment.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. High-profile sex-related accusations against celebrities, politicians and media members have put a spotlight on sex addiction. Skeptics question whether it's a true addiction or a made-up condition used by misbehaving VIPs to deflect blame. Spacey has been accused by at least two dozen men of sexual misconduct or assault. A former publicist for Spacey said he is seeking unspecified treatment.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark —

The former husband of Norwegian King Harald's daughter is alleging that actor Kevin Spacey groped him during the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo.

Ari Behn, Princess Martha Louise's husband for 14 years, told Norwegian radio that Spacey, who sat next to him, suddenly said "'hey, let's go out and have a cigarette,'" before "he touched me" on the genitals.

He said Wednesday that he declined Spacey's approach by saying "maybe later."

Behn, 45, married Martha Louise, fourth in line to the Norwegian throne, in 2002. Last year, they decided to split but share custody over their three daughters.

Spacey, who was co-hosting the Dec. 11, 2007 event, has faced numerous sexual misconduct and assault allegations, but he has remained mostly silent.

