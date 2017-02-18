Hungarian film 'On Body and Soul' wins Golden Bear in Berlin

Hungarian author and director Ildik' Enyedi, 'On Body and Soul' poses for photographers after winning the Golden Bear for Best Film at the awards ceremony of the 67th Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Saturday Feb. 18 2017. (Britta Pedersen/Pool Photo via AP)

Dana Bunescu poses for the photographers with her Outstanding Artistic Contribution Silver Bear for the Film 'Ana, mon amour' during the award winners press conference at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.

Best Actress silver bear winner Kim Minhee speaks during the award winners press conference for the film 'On the Beach at Night Alone' at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.

Agnieszka Holland, left, and Kasia Adamik, right, pose for the photographers with their Alfred Bauer Prize silver bear for the film 'Spoor' during the award winners press conference at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.

Director Alain Gomis poses for the photographers with his Grand Jury Prize silver bear for the film 'Felicite' during the award winners press conference at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.

Director Ildiko Enyedi poses for the photographers with her Best Film golden bear for the film 'On Body and Soul' during the award winners press conference at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.

Actor Georg Friedrich poses for the photographers with his Best Actor silver bear for the film 'Bright Nights' during the award winners press conference at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.

Actress Kim Minhee poses for the photographers with her Best Actress silver bear for the film 'On the Beach at Night Alone' during the award winners press conference at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.

The Associated Press

A Hungarian love story about two slaughterhouse workers who connect in shared dreams won the top award Saturday at this year's Berlin Film Festival.

"On Body and Soul" by writer-director Ildiko Enyedi contrasts the harsh reality of the abattoir with the magical world of slumber.

Enyedi was previously best known for her 1989 debut film, "My 20th Century," which won the Golden Camera award in Cannes that year.

The Golden Bear had been expected to go to the comedy "The Other Side of Hope," which instead earned veteran filmmaker Aki Kaurismaki a Silver Bear for best director. The film sees a young Syrian refugee befriending a grouchy Finn, with Kaurismaki's deadpan humor delivering poignant messages about the horrors of war and the current refugee crisis in Europe.

The jury award went to "Felicite," a film by French-Senegalese director Alain Gomis about a singer in a Congolese night club.

South Korea's Kim Min-hee received the best actress award for her role in "On the Beach at Night Alone," about a woman coming to terms with the end of an affair.

Georg Friedrich from Austria was named best actor for "Bright Nights," in which he portrays a father trying to reconnect with his teenage son.

"A Fantastic Woman" by Chilean director Sebastian Lelio received a Silver Bear for best screenplay, shared with Gonzalo Maza. It tells the tale of a transgender woman mourning for her dead lover even as most of those around her remain unwilling to empathize.

The jury also awarded Dana Bunescu a prize for outstanding artistic contribution for her editing of "Ana, mon amour," about a Romanian couple struggling to make their relationship work despite mental illness.

A final Silver Bear award for features that "open new perspective" went to movie "Spoor," a murder mystery set in rural Poland.