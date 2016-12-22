Now Playing
Posted: December 22, 2016

24 Hours of Non-Stop Christmas Music

It’s an Atlanta tradition, Christmas music on B98.5!  

Whether you’re wrapping-up your holiday shopping, or those last-minute gifts, enjoy our commercial-free presentation of 24 Hours of Non-Stop Christmas Music.  It’s our holiday gift to you and your family as a way of saying THANK YOU for listening!  The non-stop holiday favorites start at NOON on Christmas Eve!

Traveling for the holiday?  Take us with you wherever you go!  Download the B98.5 app or hear us on iHeart Radio!

