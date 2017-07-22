Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: July 22, 2017

90 hospitalized during Chance the Rapper show

Comments
FILE - In this July 7, 2017 file photo, Chance the Rapper performs on stage at the Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, London. Police in Connecticut say more than 90 people were hospitalized during a concert featuring Chance the Rapper. Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley said Saturday, July 22 that officers made 50 underage drinking referrals Friday at Hot 93.7’s Hot Jam concert at Xfinity Theatre. Most of those charged were issued a summons to appear in court. Several other arrests were made throughout the evening.(Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)
FILE - In this July 7, 2017 file photo, Chance the Rapper performs on stage at the Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, London. Police in Connecticut say more than 90 people were hospitalized during a concert featuring Chance the Rapper. Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley said Saturday, July 22 that officers made 50 underage drinking referrals Friday at Hot 93.7’s Hot Jam concert at Xfinity Theatre. Most of those charged were issued a summons to appear in court. Several other arrests were made throughout the evening.(Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. —

Police in Connecticut say more than 90 people were hospitalized during a concert featuring Chance the Rapper.

Authorities say many were taken to hospitals for excessive drinking.

Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley said Saturday that officers made 50 underage drinking referrals Friday at Hot 93.7's Hot Jam concert at Xfinity Theatre. Most of those charged were issued a summons to appear in court. Several other arrests were made throughout the evening.

Police say the crowd was apparently made up of people in their late teens and early 20s. He says tailgating, partying and excessive alcohol consumption was "extremely prevalent."

Foley says a large number of people hospitalized were underage attendees experiencing "severe intoxication."

Other artists performing at the concert were Kyle, PnB Rock and ANoyd.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation