Posted: August 08, 2017

Honey Boo Boo's sister Pumpkin is pregnant

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 22: Lauryn
D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 22: Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon (L) and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson visit "Extra" in Times Square on February 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra)

By Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA —

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is about to be an aunt, again.

Mama June Shannon shows off her slim new figure again in body-hugging red dress

Her sister, Lauryn Shannon, aka Pumpkin of TLC's "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," is an expectant mom. The family that hailed from McIntyre, Georgia, before relocating to south metro Atlanta made the announcement via WEtv, the channel that featured matriarch “Mama June” Shannon’s dramatic transformation.

Mama June flaunts new figure in red swimsuit

Now that “Mama June: From Not to Hot” chronicled Mama June's weight loss surgery, vigorous exercise regimen and diet program, they’re eager for new material. Pumpkin and her baby to the rescue.

Read more trending news

“I think Mama will be an alright grandma,” Pumpkin says in the clip. “I mean, she can’t really see, but she’ll do good!”

See the announcement here.

