Honey Boo Boo's sister Pumpkin is pregnant

By Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is about to be an aunt, again.

Her sister, Lauryn Shannon, aka Pumpkin of TLC's "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," is an expectant mom. The family that hailed from McIntyre, Georgia, before relocating to south metro Atlanta made the announcement via WEtv, the channel that featured matriarch “Mama June” Shannon’s dramatic transformation.

Now that “Mama June: From Not to Hot” chronicled Mama June's weight loss surgery, vigorous exercise regimen and diet program, they’re eager for new material. Pumpkin and her baby to the rescue.

“I think Mama will be an alright grandma,” Pumpkin says in the clip. “I mean, she can’t really see, but she’ll do good!”

