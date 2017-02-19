Honey Boo Boo's Mama June to star in new TV show

Jonathan Leibson

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: TV personalities June "Mama June" Shannon (L) and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson attend the WE tv premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp" Reality Stars and "Ex-isled" on November 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv)

By Jennifer Brett

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

“Mama June” Shannon, matriarch of the erstwhile “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” who went on to appear on “Marriage Boot Camp,” is set to hit the small screen once again.

“Who is ready for us to come back?” Shannon said on Twitter. “Get ready, y’all won’t want to miss it. Love all of y’all.”

>> Read more trending news



The new show airing on WE is “Mama June: From Not to Hot.” The network describes it thusly:

“After failing to save her relationship with Sugar Bear on Marriage Boot Camp, Mama June has set out to reinvent not only her personal life, but her appearance as well. She’s decided to go under the knife for extreme weight loss surgery in an attempt to not only to look hot, but to improve her health for herself and her daughters. In 'Mama June: From Not to Hot' she works to reclaim her life one intense workout at a time, with a few bumps along the road. From disastrous dates to Sugar Bear’s new fiancé, Mama June attempts to defy the odds and become nearly unrecognizable! Here are five reasons you can’t miss the series premiere!”