Posted: July 13, 2017

Hip-hop stars, from Chance to Snoop to Common, get Emmy love

Hip-hop acts are getting real love from the Television Academy this year: Chance the Rapper, Common, Snoop Dogg and LL Cool J are among the musicians nominated for Emmys.

Chance the Rapper is nominated for outstanding original music and lyrics for "Last Christmas" from "Saturday Night Live." He shares the nomination with Eli Brueggemann, Kenan Thompson and Will Stephen. Common, a Grammy and Oscar winner, is nominated in the same category for "Letter to the Free," a song from Ava DuVernay's documentary "13th."

Snoop Dogg shares a nomination with Martha Stewart for outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program for their VH1 show, "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party." LL Cool J earned a nomination for outstanding structured reality program as a producer of Spike TV's "Lip Sync Battle."

