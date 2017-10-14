Hillary Clinton says Brexit uncertainty affecting children

US politician Hillary Rodham Clinton delivers a speech during a ceremony where she received a Honorary Doctorate at Swansea University, in recognition of her commitment to promoting the rights of families and children around the world, in Swansea, Wales, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

US politician Hillary Clinton, right, receives a Honorary Doctorate and is also handed a book of her Welsh family history by Pro-Chancellor Roderick Evans, at Swansea University, in recognition of her commitment to promoting the rights of families and children around the world, in Swansea, Wales, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

Hillary Clinton arrives at Swansea University, where she is expected to receive an Honorary Doctorate in recognition of her commitment to promoting the rights of families and children around the world, in Swansea, Wales, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

US politician Hillary Rodham Clinton, right, sits in the Great Hall at Swansea University, prior to receiving an Honorary Doctorate in recognition of her commitment to promoting the rights of families and children around the world, in Swansea, Wales, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

US politician Hillary Rodham Clinton, left, receives a Honorary Doctorate by Pro-Chancellor Roderick Evans, at Swansea University, in recognition of her commitment to promoting the rights of families and children around the world, in Swansea, Wales, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

The Associated Press

Children are being given "short shrift" in the Brexit process, with some left feeling worried and unsafe, Hillary Clinton said Saturday.

The 2016 U.S. presidential candidate spoke at Swansea University in Wales, which presented her with an honorary doctorate.

Clinton said uncertainty about the future rights of some 3 million European Union citizens living in Britain means "the residency rights of half a million children, including many who were born in the U.K., are hanging in the balance."

The ex-U.S. secretary of state said "there are reports of children being worried, feeling uncertain, even unsafe."

Swansea University honored Clinton for her work promoting the rights of families and children, a cause the school shares.

It has renamed its college of law the Hillary Rodham Clinton School of Law.

Clinton lamented what she called divisive politics and rhetoric on both sides of the Atlantic, saying "currents of anger and resentment are underpinning our national conversation" in the United States.

In a direct swipe at President Donald Trump, she said that "instead of bringing people together, we have leaders who stoke our divisions, try to distract us with controversy after controversy, and undermine free speech and the press."