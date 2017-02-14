Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: February 14, 2017

'Hidden Figures' to screen for free for Black History Month

Comments
This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Taraji P. Henson, standing left, and Kevin Costner, standing right, in a scene from, "Hidden Figures." The film is nominated for an Oscar for best picture. (Hopper Stone/Twentieth Century Fox via AP)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

The Oscar-nominated film "Hidden Figures" about the untold story of the black women mathematicians who worked at NASA during the space race will screen for free in select U.S. cities in celebration of Black History Month.

AMC Theaters and 21st Century Fox said Tuesday that screenings will take place on Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. in 14 cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Miami.

"Hidden Figures" stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae.

It has become a critical and box office hit.

The movie earned three Oscar nominations including best picture.

A statement says the free screenings are to build broader awareness of the true story.

Tickets will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis and can be reserved online.

---

Online: https://www.amctheatres.com/hidden-figures-group

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation