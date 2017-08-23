Now Playing
Posted: August 23, 2017

'Hellboy' casting prompts backlash over 'whitewashing'

FILE - In this April 9, 2016 file photo, Ed Skrein arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in Burbank, Calif. Skrein was cast as Ben Daimio in the “Hellboy” reboot “Rise of the Blood Queen.
FILE - In this April 9, 2016 file photo, Ed Skrein arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in Burbank, Calif. Skrein was cast as Ben Daimio in the “Hellboy” reboot “Rise of the Blood Queen." Many are objecting to the role not going to an Asian-American actor. The character is Japanese-American in Mike Mignola’s “Hellboy” comics. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK —

A Hollywood film yet again finds itself responding to a social-media outcry over the casting of a Caucasian actor in a role that was originally Asian-American.

British actor Ed Skrein earlier this week joined the cast of the "Hellboy" reboot "Rise of the Blood Queen." His character Ben Daimio is Japanese-American in Mike Mignola's "Hellboy" comics, and many are objecting to the role not going to an Asian-American actor.

The backlash follows previous "whitewashing" controversies including the castings of Emma Stone in "Aloha" and Scarlett Johansson in "Ghost in the Shell."

The film's distributor, Lionsgate, declined comment. A representative for Skrein didn't respond to queries Wednesday.

