Posted: September 06, 2017

HBO's 'Veep' to end after seventh season in 2018

FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, a cast member in the HBO series "Veep," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration event for the show at the Television Academy in Los Angeles. HBO says its much-honored political comedy "Veep" is coming to an end. The cable channel said Wednesday, Sept. 6, that "Veep" will air its seventh and final season in 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

HBO says its much-honored political satire "Veep" is coming to an end.

The cable channel said Wednesday that "Veep" will air its seventh and final season in 2018.

Series star Julia Louis-Dreyfus won five consecutive Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Selina Meyer, a self-absorbed politician. The actress is up for a sixth trophy at the Sept. 17 Emmy ceremony.

"Veep," has also won two consecutive best comedy Emmys, and is in the running to repeat.

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys writes in a statement that HBO respected the producers' decision to bring the show to a close, calling it "bittersweet."

