HBO regains control of hacked social media accounts

FILE - This file image provided by HBO shows John Oliver on the set of "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver." HBO says it has regained control of its social media accounts after the latest security breach to hit the entertainment company. On Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, the hacking group OurMine took over several of HBO’s Twitter accounts, including for the “Game of Thrones” and John Oliver shows. The group posted that “we are just testing your security” and asked HBO to contact it for an upgrade. (Eric Liebowitz/HBO via AP, File)

The Associated Press