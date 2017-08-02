HBO plays down threat of hacked internal emails

FILE - HBO CEO Richard Plepler attends a screening of HBO's "The Wizard of Lies" at the Museum of Modern Art, in New York. Plepler is trying to reassure employees after hackers broke in and stole company programming and other information. In an email to employees Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, Plepler said that “we do not believe that our email system as a whole has been compromised." (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press