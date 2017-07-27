Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: July 26, 2017

HBO doc 'Baltimore Rising' explores life after Freddie Gray

Comments
Activist Kwame Rose, left, and youth organizer Makayla Gilliam-Price participate in the
Activist Kwame Rose, left, and youth organizer Makayla Gilliam-Price participate in the "Baltimore Rising" panel during the HBO Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Related

View Larger
HBO doc 'Baltimore Rising' explores life after Freddie Gray
Director/executive producer Sonja Sohn, left, and Baltimore. Lt. Col. Melvin Russell participate in the 'Baltimore Rising' panel during the HBO Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
View Larger
HBO doc 'Baltimore Rising' explores life after Freddie Gray
Executive producer George Pelecanos, from left, director/executive producer Sonja Sohn, Baltimore. Lt. Col. Melvin Russell, activist Kwame Rose and youth organizer Makayla Gilliam-Price participate in the 'Baltimore Rising' panel during the HBO Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
View Larger
HBO doc 'Baltimore Rising' explores life after Freddie Gray
David Simon introduces speakers in the 'Baltimore Rising' panel during the HBO Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. —

The producers and participants in "Baltimore Rising" say national and local media sensationalized the protests that erupted after the death of Freddie Gray, but that their new documentary humanizes the narrative.

Activists Kwame Rose and Makayla Gilliam-Price appeared alongside director Sonja Sohn Wednesday at the Television Critics Association's summer meeting to discuss the documentary premiering on HBO in November.

Those activists and Baltimore Police Lt. Melvin Russell say media coverage of the participants in protests against police brutality have created deeper divides in society.

He urged the media attending Wednesday's meeting to create more "relational equity" to engender trust among community members and police.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation