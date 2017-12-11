HBO, 'Big Little Lies' lead Globes in TV nods

This image released by HBO shows Alexander Skarsgard in "Big Little Lies." Skarsgard was nominated for a Golden Globe award for best supporting actor in a limited series on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. The 75th Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 on NBC (HBO via AP)

This image released by HBO shows Shailene Woodley in 'Big Little Lies.' Woodley was nominated for a Golden Globe award for best supporting actress in a limited series or motion picture made for TV on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. The 75th Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 on NBC.

This image released by HBO shows Reese Witherspoon in 'Big Little Lies.' Witherspoon was nominated for a Golden Globe award for best actress in a limited series or motion picture made for TV on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. The 75th Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 on NBC.

The Associated Press

The actors from HBO's limited series "Big Little Lies" will have quite an internal competition at the Golden Globes next month.

Powerhouse actresses Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are both nominated for best actress for a limited TV series, while colleagues Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Alexander Skarsgard are up for supporting awards. The Globes announced their television nominations on Monday, and the HBO series led the way with six nods.

The Globes offered 32 nominations for programs from cable networks, led by HBO's dozen. Streaming services had 15 nominations, with Netflix on top with nine. The only broadcast networks with nominations were NBC, with five, and ABC, with three.

CBS, the most-watched network on television, was shut out.