Posted: July 19, 2017

'Hawaii Five-0' signs 3 new stars in wake of cast departures

This combination photo shows actors Ian Anthony Dale, left, and Meaghan Rath, who will join Beulah Koale in the eighth season of the CBS series, "Hawaii Five-0." (AP Photo/File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

CBS says Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale are set to join the cast of "Hawaii Five-0" with its eighth season.

Wednesday's announcement followed the recent departures of original cast members Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park, who exited the police drama after contract disputes.

Dale has had a recurring role on "Hawaii Five-0" as Adam Noshimuri since season two. This summer, he is starring in CBS' suspense thriller "Salvation."

Rath starred in the series "Being Human" and "Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life." Koale appears in the forthcoming feature "Thank You for Your Service."

Continuing "Hawaii Five-0" cast members include Alex O'Loughlin, Scott Caan, Chi McBride and Jorge Garcia. The new season begins Sept. 29.

