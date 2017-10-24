Harvard honors Elton John for efforts to fight HIV and AIDS

FILE - In this March 25, 2017, file photo, Elton John arrives at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin celebration in Los Angeles. The Elton John AIDS Foundation announced Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, that John will be awarded the Harvard Foundation’s Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award Nov. 6 in recognition of his philanthropic efforts to fight HIV and AIDS. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press