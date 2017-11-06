Now Playing
Posted: November 06, 2017

Harvard honoring Elton John for efforts to fight HIV, AIDS

FILE - This Nov. 2, 2016 file photo shows Elton John at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 15th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit in New York. The 70-year-old singer will be awarded the Harvard Foundation's Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award, for his philanthropic efforts to fight HIV and AIDS, on Monday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2017, at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Elton John is being honored at Harvard University for his philanthropic efforts to fight HIV and AIDS.

The 70-year-old singer will be awarded the Harvard Foundation's Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award in a ceremony Monday afternoon. Previous winners include former South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu and former Secretaries General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon, Kofi Annan, Boutros Boutros-Ghali and Javier Perez de Cuellar.

John, who runs an AIDS foundation, calls the award "both gratifying and tremendously humbling."

He says he remains committed to "sustain and grow the progress we've made to eradicate stigma and end the spread of HIV/AIDS, once and for all."

