Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: May 03, 2017

'Handmaid' wins 2nd season as Hulu unveils live-TV option

Comments
This image released by Hulu shows Elisabeth Moss as Offred in a scene from,
This image released by Hulu shows Elisabeth Moss as Offred in a scene from, "The Handmaid's Tale." The series has won a second season from Hulu. "The Handmaid's Tale," adapted from the acclaimed Margaret Atwood novel and starring Elisabeth Moss, premiered April 26 as Hulu’s biggest-ever series debut. (George Kraychyk/Hulu via AP)

AP Television Writer

NEW YORK —

Just a week after premiering, "The Handmaid's Tale" has won a second season from Hulu, which also is bringing aboard Alec Baldwin for an upcoming drama series about events that led to the 9/11 attacks.

The subscription service also on Wednesday announced its launch of an optional upgrade that delivers multiple channels of live programming as well as streaming content.

Future straight-to-series originals include "Marvel's Runaways," a coming-of-age action drama, and "The First," a drama set in the near future about the first human mission to Mars.

Alec Baldwin will guest star in "The Looming Tower," a new 10-episode series also starring Jeff Daniels and Peter Sarsgaard.

"The Handmaid's Tale," adapted from the acclaimed Margaret Atwood novel and starring Elisabeth Moss, premiered April 26 as Hulu's biggest-ever series debut.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation