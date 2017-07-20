Now Playing
Posted: July 20, 2017

Halle Berry downs a half pint of whiskey at Comic-Con panel

People arrive for the first day of Comic-Con Thursday, July 20, 2017, in San Diego. Comic-Con, which started as a comic-book convention with 300 participants in 1970 and has grown into a corporate-heavy media showcase that draws more than 130,000 attendees, runs through Sunday in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
People arrive for the first day of Comic-Con Thursday, July 20, 2017, in San Diego. Comic-Con, which started as a comic-book convention with 300 participants in 1970 and has grown into a corporate-heavy media showcase that draws more than 130,000 attendees, runs through Sunday in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

AP Film Writer

SAN DIEGO —

Taron Egerton is no match for Channing Tatum in a fight and Halle Berry can hold her liquor. Those are just a few of the messages Comic-Con audiences got Thursday at the Hall H panel for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" that kicked off the annual fan convention.

The raucous panel promoting the spy sequel went to a new level when Berry downed the half a pint of whiskey that Tatum poured for her in one gulp. Berry and Tatum are new additions to the franchise as American spies called the Statesman.

Audiences also saw a few sequences from the film, including one where Egerton faces off against Tatum's Kentucky cowboy and loses. Egerton says he is nothing compared to Tatum strength-wise.

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" hits theaters Sept. 22.

