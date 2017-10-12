Guns N’ Roses duets with Pink on ‘Patience’

Mike Coppola/Getty Images/Getty Images

Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses surprised musician Pink when he brought her on stage for an impromptu duet of "Patience."

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

At Guns N’ Roses’ Madison Square Garden show in New York Wednesday, the band had a surprise duet that even they had to improvise.

Rolling Stone reported that pop singer Pink came on stage for an impromptu duet of the rock group’s 1988 song “Patience.”

>> Read more trending news

“We’re gonna try something,” Axl Rose told fans. “We’re gonna bring a friend of ours out here -- we didn't even try this, we're just gonna do this off the cuff.”

Pink appeared to be caught off guard for the performance, but quickly got into the flow of things, including some adlibs in her own style. By then end of the song, Axl gave Pink a big hug.

After the show, the band tweeted a thank you to Pink for joining them on stage.

“Oh. Yeah. Whatever. No problem,” she said in a quote tweet with flushed emojis and heart emojis.

Thank you @Pink for joining us on stage to sing Patience tonight! — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) October 12, 2017

Watch a fan-recorded video of the perforance below.