Great deal: Dodgers fan buys World Series tickets for $9.08

A Dodgers fan got to see Game 2 of the World Series for an "insane deal," as his tickets cost just $9.08.

Tickets to a World Series game are always a hot item, and demand for the first two games in Los Angeles this week caused prices to soar into four-digit territory. Meanwhile, a Dodgers fan in California bought his tickets for $9.08.

That’s not a typo: $9.08.

Jordan Benedict was searching for tickets for Game 2 on StubHub when he stumbled across the incredible deal.

According to TicketIQ, a firm that tracks ticket sales and availability, the average asking price for games in Los Angeles were $3,164 per ticket. What Benedict found seemed too good to be true.

“I knew these tickets must have been posted at the wrong price, but it was too good to not make an effort of trying to buy them,” Benedict wrote on his Facebook page. “I completed the purchase and was delivered the tickets to my email and the app.”

Just to be sure, since it “was such an insane deal,” Benedict contacted StubHub, which initially told him they would refund his money. But after talking with a supervisor, Benedict’s $9.08 price was honored, but in a different section of Dodger Stadium, KCBS reported.

“I know ticketing services get a bad wrap (sic) for multiple reasons, but StubHub really stepped it up and did something amazing to honor the purchase I made,” Benedict wrote on Facebook. “With that being said, I am going to the World Series for $9.08!”

Benedict got to watch a classic, as the Houston Astros defeated the Dodgers 7-6 in 11 innings on Wednesday night to even the best-of-seven series at 1-1.