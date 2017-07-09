Now Playing
Posted: July 09, 2017

'Gotham' actor Donal Logue's missing daughter back home after nearly 2 weeks

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 19: Actor Donal Logue attends the PaleyFest New York 2016
Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 19: Actor Donal Logue attends the PaleyFest New York 2016 "Gotham" panel at The Paley Center for Media on October 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)

By Carlin Becker, Rare.us

NEW YORK —

Donal Logue’s 16-year-old daughter is reportedly home after she went missing almost two weeks ago.

“Jade is now safely back home with her family,” a representative for the actor told E! News. “Donal is incredibly thankful for everyone’s support, and especially to the NYPD, FBI and Team Adam NCMEC for her safe return.”

>> PREVIOUS STORY: ‘Gotham’ star Donal Logue appeals for help finding missing daughter

Jade disappeared after going to meet a friend at Barclays Center in New York City. Logue spent much of his time after her disappearance begging her to come home via social media, posting several heartfelt pleas. His last one read, “Jade, c’mon home, you sweet, beautiful soul. We love and miss you dearly.”

Additionally, the actor’s ex-wife and Jade’s mother, Kasey Smith, as well as some of Logue’s costars, also posted pleas online and helped spread the word that Jade was missing.

>> Read more trending news

The details surrounding her disappearance are unclear at this time.

