Golden Globe nominees get awards-show practice at AFI lunch

Ryan Gosling, left, and Emma Stone arrive at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Related

View Larger Donald Glover arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

View Larger Mel Gibson arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

View Larger Naomie Harris arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

View Larger Ginnifer Goodwin arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

View Larger Martin Scorsese arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

View Larger Chris Pine arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

View Larger Mykelti Williamson, right, kisses Saniyya Sidney as they arrive at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

View Larger Amy Adams arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

View Larger Clint Eastwood arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

View Larger John Travolta arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

View Larger Director Damien Chazelle, from left, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone arrive at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

View Larger Sarah Paulson arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

View Larger Michelle Williams arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

View Larger Sarah Paulson arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

View Larger Denzel Washington arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)