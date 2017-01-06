Now Playing
Posted: January 06, 2017

Golden Globe nominees get awards-show practice at AFI lunch

Ryan Gosling, left, and Emma Stone arrive at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Ryan Gosling, left, and Emma Stone arrive at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Golden Globe nominees get awards-show practice at AFI lunch
Donald Glover arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Golden Globe nominees get awards-show practice at AFI lunch
Mel Gibson arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Golden Globe nominees get awards-show practice at AFI lunch
Naomie Harris arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Golden Globe nominees get awards-show practice at AFI lunch
Ginnifer Goodwin arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Golden Globe nominees get awards-show practice at AFI lunch
Martin Scorsese arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Golden Globe nominees get awards-show practice at AFI lunch
Chris Pine arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Golden Globe nominees get awards-show practice at AFI lunch
Mykelti Williamson, right, kisses Saniyya Sidney as they arrive at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Golden Globe nominees get awards-show practice at AFI lunch
Amy Adams arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Golden Globe nominees get awards-show practice at AFI lunch
Clint Eastwood arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Golden Globe nominees get awards-show practice at AFI lunch
John Travolta arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Golden Globe nominees get awards-show practice at AFI lunch
Director Damien Chazelle, from left, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone arrive at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Golden Globe nominees get awards-show practice at AFI lunch
Sarah Paulson arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Golden Globe nominees get awards-show practice at AFI lunch
Michelle Williams arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Golden Globe nominees get awards-show practice at AFI lunch
Sarah Paulson arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Golden Globe nominees get awards-show practice at AFI lunch
Denzel Washington arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Golden Globe nominees get awards-show practice at AFI lunch
Vince Vaughn arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES —

The Golden Globes will be handed out Sunday, but many nominees got a practice run through the awards process Friday at the American Film Institute's annual luncheon.

Like the Globes, the AFI Awards celebrate outstanding work in film and television.

Unlike the Globes, though, there is no competition: All 11 films and 10 TV shows recognized by AFI are considered winners.

AFI president Bob Gazzale said nothing was expected of the honorees other than to "embrace and applaud each other as colleagues."

Stars happily obliged. Sarah Paulson, who won an Emmy for playing Marcia Clark in "The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," embraced "Atlanta" creator and star Donald Glover. Both are also nominees Sunday.

Former flames and fellow Globe nominees Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield also chatted at the luncheon.

