Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: September 28, 2017

Gloria Steinem to be honored by sex assault defense group

Comments
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016 file photo, Gloria Steinem arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Victim Rights Law Center says it’s presenting its 2017 Leadership Award to the renowned author, journalist and activist at the federal courthouse in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016 file photo, Gloria Steinem arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Victim Rights Law Center says it’s presenting its 2017 Leadership Award to the renowned author, journalist and activist at the federal courthouse in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

BOSTON —

Feminist icon Gloria Steinem is set to be honored in Boston.

The Victim Rights Law Center says it's presenting its 2017 Leadership Award to the renowned author, journalist and activist at the federal courthouse in Boston on Thursday evening.

The Boston-based group offers free civil legal services to men, women and children victimized by sexual assault.

Its executive director, Stacy Malone, says Steinem was selected for a lifetime of "uplifting women's voices and lives in the search for equality." Malone notes that Steinem also repeatedly has condemned sexual violence "and its use as a tool of inequality to intimidate and oppress women."

Steinem says she remains committed to "saving women's lives and challenging the normalcy of violence against women."

Past honorees include actress Ashley Judd and legal scholar Anita Hill.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation