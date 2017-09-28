Gloria Steinem to be honored by sex assault defense group

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016 file photo, Gloria Steinem arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Victim Rights Law Center says it’s presenting its 2017 Leadership Award to the renowned author, journalist and activist at the federal courthouse in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press