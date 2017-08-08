Glen Campbell dead at 81

Ed Rode/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, TN - JANUARY 03: Glenn Campbell performs during The Goodbye Tour at the Ryman Auditorium on January 3, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Country icon Glen Campbell has died at age 81, according to TMZ. A represenative for the singe’s record label, Universal Music Group, confirmed the news to Rolling Stone.

He had been battling Alzheimer's disease.

>> Read more trending news

Citing “a source close to his family,” TMZ said the “Rhinestone Cowboy” singer died around 10 am Tuesday in Nashville.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease,” a statement on the singer’s official Facebook page said.

“Glen is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell of Nashville, TN; their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley; his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon; ten grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara, Sandra, and Jane; and brothers John Wallace “Shorty” and Gerald.

“In lieu of flowers, donations for Alzheimer’s research may be made to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus Foundation through the donation page at Careliving.org.

“A personal statement from Kim Campbell will follow.

“The family appreciates your prayers and respect for their privacy at this time.”

In 2011, the singer, then 75, announced his diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease and that he was retiring from music.

His last album, Adios, was released earlier this year and contained mostly coves of songs from Bob Dylan and others.