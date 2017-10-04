'Glee' actor Mark Salling admits to possessing child porn

FILE - In this March 13, 2015 file photo, Mark Salling arrives at the 32nd annual Paleyfest "Glee" held at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Prosecutors filed a plea agreement on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in which Salling agrees to plead guilty to possession of child pornography in a case filed after investigators found more than 50,000 images of child porn on his laptop in December 2015. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press