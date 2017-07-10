Get enthusiastic for 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' returning Oct. 1

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2016, file photo, Larry David arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. HBO has locked down October 1 to start a new season of the Larry David comedy "Curb Your Enthusiasm." HBO said Monday that the 10 episodes will bring back regulars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman and JB Smoove, among others. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press