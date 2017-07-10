Now Playing
Posted: July 10, 2017

Get enthusiastic for 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' returning Oct. 1

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2016, file photo, Larry David arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. HBO has locked down October 1 to start a new season of the Larry David comedy
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2016, file photo, Larry David arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. HBO has locked down October 1 to start a new season of the Larry David comedy "Curb Your Enthusiasm." HBO said Monday that the 10 episodes will bring back regulars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman and JB Smoove, among others. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

You can curb your skepticism. HBO has locked down Oct. 1 to start a new season of the Larry David comedy "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

HBO said Monday that the 10 episodes will bring back regulars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman and JB Smoove, among others.

This long-awaited ninth season was announced in June 2016 for some time in 2017. The eighth season had aired in 2011, and, until a year ago, David remained tight-lipped about whether there would ever be more.

Premiering in 2000, the series was created by and stars David in a fictionalized version of himself as he stumbles through socially awkward situations.

Among David's projects since curbing this series: a hit Broadway play, "Fish in the Dark," and repeated appearances on "Saturday Night Live" impersonating Sen. Bernie Sanders.

