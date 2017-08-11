Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 12, 2017

Get crazy: 'Jersey Shore' cast reveals date for reunion show

Comments
The cast of
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
The cast of "Jersey Shore."

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Snooki, The Situation and the rest of the “Jersey Shore” gang have set a date for their return to television.

>> Read more trending news

On Friday, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino went on Instagram to reveal the premiere date for their reunion docu-series: Aug. 20, on E!, People reported.

“Love my roomies forever,” Polizzi wrote in a post that included a video with her, Sorrentino, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Pauly “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio. The group was jamming to the sounds of “Get Crazy” by LMFAO, the reality show’s theme song. 

E! also released a brief teaser of the series that shows Sorrentino, Polizzi and Delvecchio reuniting and catching fans up on their lives since the show ended, People reported.

The series ran on MTV from 2009 to 2012.

ITS HAPPENING GUYS! August 20 on E! with my Best Friends! Love my roomies forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #JERZDAYISHERE

A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on

August 20th 🇮🇹#reunionroadtrip @eentertainment @sammisweetheart @jwoww @snooki @djpaulyd

A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation