Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: November 20, 2017

Germany: police arrest man over stolen John Lennon objects

Comments
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 1980, file photo, John Lennon, right, and his wife, Yoko Ono, arrive at The Hit Factory, a recording studio in New York City. German police said Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 they have arrested a man suspected of handling stolen objects from the estate of John Lennon, including diaries which were stolen from Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, in New York in 2006. (AP Photo/Steve Sands, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 1980, file photo, John Lennon, right, and his wife, Yoko Ono, arrive at The Hit Factory, a recording studio in New York City. German police said Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 they have arrested a man suspected of handling stolen objects from the estate of John Lennon, including diaries which were stolen from Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, in New York in 2006. (AP Photo/Steve Sands, File)

Related

View Larger
Germany: police arrest man over stolen John Lennon objects
FILE - In this file photo dated April 18, 1972, John Lennon, right, and Yoko Ono, left, are seen outside the U.S. Immigration offices in New York City, USA. German police said Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 they have arrested a man suspected of handling stolen objects from the estate of John Lennon, including diaries which were stolen from Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, in New York in 2006.

The Associated Press

BERLIN —

German police say they have arrested a man suspected of handling stolen objects from the estate of John Lennon, including diaries.

Berlin police said the 58-year-old suspect, whom they didn't identify, was arrested in the German capital on Monday. They said another suspect lives in Turkey and is currently "not available" for law enforcement authorities, without elaborating.

Police said in a statement that the objects, including diaries written by the late Beatle, were stolen from Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono, in New York in 2006.

They reappeared in Berlin, and authorities this year launched an investigation of suspected fraud and handling stolen goods and the objects were seized.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation