Germany: police arrest man over stolen John Lennon objects

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 1980, file photo, John Lennon, right, and his wife, Yoko Ono, arrive at The Hit Factory, a recording studio in New York City. German police said Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 they have arrested a man suspected of handling stolen objects from the estate of John Lennon, including diaries which were stolen from Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, in New York in 2006. (AP Photo/Steve Sands, File)

Related View Larger FILE - In this file photo dated April 18, 1972, John Lennon, right, and Yoko Ono, left, are seen outside the U.S. Immigration offices in New York City, USA. German police said Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 they have arrested a man suspected of handling stolen objects from the estate of John Lennon, including diaries which were stolen from Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, in New York in 2006.

The Associated Press