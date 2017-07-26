Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has book deal

FILE - In this July 25, 2016, file photo, Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Georgia gubernatorial candidate Abrams has a book deal. Henry Holt and Co. told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, that Abrams’ “Minority Leader: How to Lead from the Outside and Make Real Change” is scheduled for next spring. According to Holt, her book will combine her life story with “real-world, how-to advice” for women and minorities. Abrams, a Democrat, is hoping to become the country’s first black woman governor. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The Associated Press

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has a book deal.

Henry Holt and Co. told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Abrams' "Minority Leader: How to Lead from the Outside and Make Real Change" is scheduled for next spring. According to Holt, her book will combine her life story with "real-world, how-to advice" for women and minorities "who must grapple with the implications of race, class, gender and otherness." Abrams, a Democrat, is hoping to become the country's first black woman governor. She is calling her book "'Lean In' for the rest of us."

"This is a book about how potent and compelling being the minority can be and how it can transform your destiny when properly harnessed," she said in a statement.

Her candidacy was endorsed this week by Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis. Abrams, 43 years old and an attorney from Atlanta, has been active in voter registration and often joined Lewis as a surrogate for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton when she ran for president in 2016.

Four Republicans and two Democrats are in the 2018 race in Georgia to replace Gov. Nathan Deal, a Republican limited to two terms.