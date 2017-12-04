Rick Diamond/Country Rising/Getty Images/Getty Images

George Strait has been honored as Texan of the Year for 2018.

By Maribel Molina, Austin American-Statesman

The king of country music will soon have another honor to add to his already impressive resume. The Texas Legislative Conference announced George Strait has been named the 2018 Texan of the Year.

>> Read more trending news

Strait headlined the “Hand in Hand” concert in San Antonio following Hurricane Harvey. The show raised more than $5 million in ticket sales for relief efforts. The “Hand in Hand” campaign included three other benefit concerts and a telethon featuring celebrities that, together, raised more than $44 million.

﻿Related: George Strait, Beyonce, others to hold Hurricane Harvey relief concert

﻿In a news release, Conference Chair Doug Miller said, “No one has done more than George Strait to raise awareness and funds for the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. He put his well-earned reputation on the line and asked not only his fellow Texans to step up, but all Americans. And they have.”

According to its website, the Texas Legislative Conference is a “nonpartisan organization of Texas business and political leaders who meet annually in New Braunfels to focus on public policy issues.”

The New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center will host the reception honoring Strait on March 22.