George Michael was James Cordon's first carpool karaoke singer

A popular comedy segment on the “The Late Late Show” got its start with the help from singer George Michael.

Carpool Karaoke features host James Cordon, singers and other celebrities driving around singing some of their most popular songs.

The whole idea got its start during a 2011 Comic Relief segment with Michael.

"My original idea was to pick George Michael up from prison in a car," Corden said in an interview with Stephen Colbert. "And then we realized, 'Maybe we'll lose the prison, but what if there's still some fun for me and George to be in the car and we'll sing some Wham! songs?'"

However, convincing a star to sing an older hit, when they might be trying to push a newer song was a challenge.

"No one ever really wants to play their hits when they're on TV, they only want to play their new stuff, but why? If you're here, it feels such a shame,” Cordon said in an interview with Howard Stern about the genesis of the bit. "We couldn't put our finger on why is this so joyful? There's a joy in here. We couldn't really work out why."

In the sketch, Cordon gets a call to perform at Comic Relief, a charity benefit. In the car next to him is Michael, who asks to join Cordon, who turns him down.

“Because you're a joke, George!" Corden said in the bit. "It's embarrassing! I can't walk into Comic Relief with you. Comic Relief is about helping people like you! Don't put your sad face on. We'll just listen to some music.”

Then, Cordon turns the radio on, and the Wham! Song “I’m Your Man” starts to play.

The segment with Michael worked, and the idea was later adapted to Cordon’s late night show, where performers including Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, One Direction and Stevie Wonder joined him.

Fans and celebrities took to social media sharing their memories and condolences Sunday after Michael’s death.

Cordon tweeted:

"I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember," Corden tweeted. "He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time."