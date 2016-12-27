Sign in with your existing account
Posted: December 26, 2016
George Michael's partner releases statement on singer's death
George Michael's partner, Fadi Fawaz, said Monday that the singer died next to him in bed. (Photo: Fadi Fawaz/Twitter)
By
Betsi Fores
Iconic pop singer George Michael died Sunday. He was 53.
>> Read Singer George Michael dead at 53
As the world mourned his death, Michael’s partner took a bit more time to release a statement.
Fadi Fawaz said Monday that the singer died next to him in bed.
>>Read Celebrities, fans share condolences after George Michael dies
“It’s an xmas (sic) I will never forget," he tweeted. "Finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning... I will never stop missing you."
Fawaz, who is hair dresser and photographer, also changed his Twitter bio. It reads: “I will never stop missing you.”
