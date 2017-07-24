George RR Martin working on next 'Song of Ice and Fire'

FILE - In this March 12, 2012 file photo, George R.R. Martin, author of the popular book series "A Song of Ice and Fire," which inspired the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones" poses in Toronto. Martin says the next “Song of Ice and Fire” book has a real chance of coming out in 2018. In a weekend posting on his web site, Martin wrote that he is working hard on “The Winds of Winter,” the long-awaited sixth volume in the series. He added that he has “good days and bad days” and is still months away from finishing. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Nathan Denette, File)

The Associated Press