Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: December 29, 2016

George Irving, voice of Heat Miser, dies at 94

Comments
Patsy Kelly (left), Debbie Reynolds (center) and George S. Irving(right) during Debbie Reynolds Hosts 'Irene' Original Broadway Cast Reunion at Patsy's Restaurant in New York City, New York, United States.
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Patsy Kelly (left), Debbie Reynolds (center) and George S. Irving(right) during Debbie Reynolds Hosts 'Irene' Original Broadway Cast Reunion at Patsy's Restaurant in New York City, New York, United States.

By Kimberly Miller

The man who voiced the character Heat Miser in the 1974 stop motion animated T.V. special The Year Without a Santa Claus has died.

George S. Irving was 94.

>> Read more trending stories 

Irving was also a Broadway actor, taking home a Tony award for starring in “Irene” opposite Debbie Reynolds, who died Wednesday following the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher on Tuesday.

Heat Miser, and his brother Snow Miser, were favorites among many in Generation X.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2016 Rovi Corporation