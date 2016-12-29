Sign in with your existing account
Posted: December 29, 2016
George Irving, voice of Heat Miser, dies at 94
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Patsy Kelly (left), Debbie Reynolds (center) and George S. Irving(right) during Debbie Reynolds Hosts 'Irene' Original Broadway Cast Reunion at Patsy's Restaurant in New York City, New York, United States.
By
Kimberly Miller
The man who voiced the character Heat Miser in the 1974 stop motion animated T.V. special
The Year Without a Santa Claus has died.
George S. Irving was 94.
Irving was also a Broadway actor, taking home a Tony award for starring in “Irene” opposite Debbie Reynolds, who died Wednesday following the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher on Tuesday.
Heat Miser, and his brother Snow Miser, were favorites among many in Generation X. VIDEO
