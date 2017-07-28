Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: July 28, 2017

George Clooney threatens prosecution over pics of baby twins

Comments
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2017, file photo actor George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive at the 42nd Cesar Film Awards ceremony at Salle Pleyel in Paris. George Clooney said in a statement on July 28, 2017, that photographers who captured images of him and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, cradling their newborn twins will be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2017, file photo actor George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive at the 42nd Cesar Film Awards ceremony at Salle Pleyel in Paris. George Clooney said in a statement on July 28, 2017, that photographers who captured images of him and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, cradling their newborn twins will be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

The Associated Press

The pictures published by French magazine Voici were taken at the Clooneys' residence in the Lombardy region of Italy. The magazine claims the photos are the first to be made public of twins Ella and Alexander, who were born June 6.

The actor says the photographers "scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home."

He adds that the photographers, the photo agency and the magazine will face prosecution because the safety of the couple's children "demands it."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation