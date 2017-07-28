George Clooney threatens prosecution over pics of baby twins

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2017, file photo actor George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive at the 42nd Cesar Film Awards ceremony at Salle Pleyel in Paris. George Clooney said in a statement on July 28, 2017, that photographers who captured images of him and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, cradling their newborn twins will be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

The Associated Press