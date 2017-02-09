George and Amal Clooney expecting twins this summer

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2016 file photo, Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney arrive at the world premiere of "Hail, Caesar!" in Los Angeles. The couple wed on Sept. 27, 2014, in Venice, Italy. The Clooneys are expecting twins in June, Julie Chen said Thursday on CBS' "The Talk." George Clooney told Chen in late January that his wife, a human rights attorney, was pregnant, "The Talk" host said. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Related View Larger FILE - This Feb. 11, 2016 file photo shows Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney at the red carpet for 'Hail, Caesar!' the opening film of the 2016 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. The Clooneys are expecting twins in June, Julie Chen said Thursday on CBS' 'The Talk.' George Clooney told Chen in late January that his wife, a human rights attorney, was pregnant, 'The Talk' host said. (AP Photo/Axel Schmidt, File)

The Associated Press