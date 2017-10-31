Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: October 31, 2017

Gary Oldman to get career honor at Hollywood Film Awards

Comments
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2017, file photo, Gary Oldman attends a press conference for
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2017, file photo, Gary Oldman attends a press conference for "Darkest Hour" on day 5 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto. Dick Clark Productions announced Oldman will receive a career achievement award at the Hollywood Film Awards Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gary Oldman will be honored with a career achievement award at the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday.

Dick Clark Productions, which produces the awards, made the announcement Tuesday.

The Oscar-nominated British actor has taken on numerous memorable roles in a nearly 40-year career, including a drug-dealing pimp in "True Romance" and Commissioner Gordon in Christopher Nolan's Batman films.

Oldman has generated Oscar buzz with his recent turn as British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour." The Hollywood Film Awards will be handed out Sunday night in Beverly Hills, California, in a ceremony hosted by CBS late-night host James Corden.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation