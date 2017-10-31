Gary Oldman to get career honor at Hollywood Film Awards

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2017, file photo, Gary Oldman attends a press conference for "Darkest Hour" on day 5 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto. Dick Clark Productions announced Oldman will receive a career achievement award at the Hollywood Film Awards Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press