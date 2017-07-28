Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood buy wedding gifts for fans

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood perform at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The Lafayette Daily Advertiser reported July 27, 2017, that Brooks and Yearwood bought wedding gifts for a couple who came to a concert in Louisiana last month ahead of their wedding last month. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press