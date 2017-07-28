Now Playing
Posted: July 28, 2017

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood buy wedding gifts for fans

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood perform at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The Lafayette Daily Advertiser reported July 27, 2017, that Brooks and Yearwood bought wedding gifts for a couple who came to a concert in Louisiana last month ahead of their wedding last month. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

LAFAYETTE, La. —

Married country stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are sharing the love by handing out wedding gifts to fans.

Jude and Jamie Blanchard attended Brooks' show in Lafayette, Louisiana, last month with a sign that read: "Best Week Ever. Garth this Friday, our wedding next Friday." Brooks took notice and serenaded them with "To Make You Feel My Love." He also asked if they wanted anything off their wedding registry, and Jamie passed along a wedding invitation to the stage.

The Lafayette Daily Advertiser reports (https://usat.ly/2uDivRr ) a pair of lounge chairs, a KitchenAid mixer and other items from the stars showed up at the Blanchards' door.

This month, Brooks and Yearwood offered to pay for a Hawaiian honeymoon for a couple who got engaged at an Oklahoma City show.

