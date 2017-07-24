Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/Getty Images

Garth Brooks revealed the sex of a couple's baby when they held a sign up at his show in California.

Garth Brooks participated in a special moment with one couple during his Friday tour stop at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Wesley and Katy Hansen, who are expecting their first child, wanted the country superstar to help them reveal the sex of their unborn baby. They held up a sign that said, “Working on a full house. Girl or boy?”

When Brooks noticed the couple’s poster, he told them to come toward the stage. They made their way to the front and handed him a sealed envelope containing the baby’s sex.

“You don’t know, and it’s in here?” Garth asked, as he took the envelope from the expecting wife. To his surprise, the couple promised that they’d name their baby Brooks no matter the outcome.

“All of the sudden I’m nervous,” the father of three said. Brooks started to get teary-eyed when he opened up the envelope and realized the two are having a baby girl.

“I’ve got to tell you that I’m extremely happy for you because I have three of these,” Brooks said. “Now you tell them that they don’t need some stinking boy to tell them how cool they are.”

The singer then made an offer that made the moment even more special.



“We’ll make a deal,” he said, “If I am still alive when Brooks goes to college, we’ll pay for her college.”

Watch a fan-recorded video of the reveal below.