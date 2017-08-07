Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 07, 2017

’Game of Thrones’ costumes came from ... IKEA?

Comments
Kit Harington as Jon Snow in
Courtesy: HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones."

Related

Photos: See the real life filming locations of ‘Game of Thrones’
Photos: See the real life filming locations of ‘Game of Thrones’
'Game of Thrones' script appears online after hackers target HBO: reports
'Game of Thrones' script appears online after hackers target HBO: reports
Unaired 'Game of Thrones' episode posted online after HBO hack
Unaired 'Game of Thrones' episode posted online after HBO hack

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Where do you go when you have to outfit the Night’s Watch? There’s no other place than IKEA, apparently.

A former costume designer for the hit HBO series said they had to hit up IKEA for affordable furs used in "Game of Thrones,” NME reported.

>> Read more trending news

Michael Clapton had a talk last year that is coming to light.

Clapton claims that the capes were IKEA rugs that were cut, shaved and dyed for the show, Quartz reported.

She said the budget for each episode is the same no matter what’s being shot, so the financial restrictions force costumers to get creative.

Click here to see the talk from the Getty Museum. The discussion about IKEA hits at 27:30.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation