'Game of Thrones' breaks audience record with season finale

This image released by HBO shows Vladimir Furdik as The Night King on the season finale of "Game of Thrones." The series set yet another audience record Sunday with its seventh-season finale. Nielsen says an all-time high of 12.1 million viewers were tuned in to the wildly popular fantasy drama. An additional 4 million caught the episode on streaming channels. (HBO via AP)

The Associated Press