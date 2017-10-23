Rachel Murray/Getty Images for mothers2mothers

John Stamos (L) and Caitlin McHugh attend The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and mothers2mothers dinner at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on October 24, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for mothers2mothers and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation )

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

John Stamos not only has a wedding to look forward to --he’s also going to be a dad in the next year.

>> Read more trending news

Stamos and his fiancée, Caitlin McHugh, are expecting their first child.

The “Full House” actor said that he had talked with McHugh about adding to their family, People reported.

His announcement is the subject of the magazine’s cover story this week.

Thank you @people I can't stop crying! Pick up the new issue, on newsstands Friday:

"You know how you put your father on a pedestal, then you grow older and say, "He's just a man"? I never got to that point. Till the day he died, he was bigger than life to me"

📷@brianbowensmith pic.twitter.com/XWj22F7zd9 — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) December 13, 2017

Stamos and McHugh became engaged in October, The Los Angeles Times reported.

He popped the question at Disneyland and created a video of romantic Disney and Pixar moments -- ending with “The Little Mermaid” -- pushing the actor to “just ask the girl.”

I kissed the boy and said...yes! That’s what you do when the sweetest, most romantic Prince Charming treats you like a princess and asks you to be his 💍 A post shared by Caitlin McHugh (@caitlinskybound) on Oct 23, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after💍 A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

“The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway,” Stamos told People in its exclusive interview. “So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’”

Stamos told People that he’s been practicing at being a dad for a long time on television, and that he’ll just copy what he did on “Full House” and use it in real life.