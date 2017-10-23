Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: December 13, 2017

’Full House’ star John Stamos announces he’s finally going to be dad in real life

Comments
John Stamos (L) and Caitlin McHugh attend The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and mothers2mothers dinner at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on October 24, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for mothers2mothers and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation )
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for mothers2mothers
John Stamos (L) and Caitlin McHugh attend The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and mothers2mothers dinner at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on October 24, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for mothers2mothers and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation )

Related

John Stamos proposes to Caitlin McHugh
John Stamos proposes to Caitlin McHugh

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

John Stamos not only has a wedding to look forward to --he’s also going to be a dad in the next year.

>> Read more trending news

Stamos and his fiancée, Caitlin McHugh, are expecting their first child.

The “Full House” actor said that he had talked with McHugh about adding to their family, People reported.

His announcement is the subject of the magazine’s cover story this week.

Stamos and McHugh became engaged in October, The Los Angeles Times reported.

He popped the question at Disneyland and created a video of romantic Disney and Pixar moments -- ending with “The Little Mermaid” -- pushing the actor to “just ask the girl.”

I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after💍

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

“The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway,” Stamos told People in its exclusive interview. “So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’”

Stamos told People that he’s been practicing at being a dad for a long time on television, and that he’ll just copy what he did on “Full House” and use it in real life.

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation