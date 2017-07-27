Now Playing
Posted: July 27, 2017

Fulfilling a 'Teenage Dream': Katy Perry to host MTV VMAs

FILE - In this July 4, 2017 file photo, singer Katy Perry appears at the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 fashion collection presented in Paris. MTV announced Thursday that Perry would host the Aug. 27 event at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Perry is nominated for five Moonmen, including best pop video for “Chained to the Rhythm.” (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Get ready to roar with Katy Perry at the MTV Video Music Awards: The pop star is hosting the show next month.

MTV announced Thursday that Perry will host the Aug. 27 event at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Perry is nominated for five Moonmen, including best pop video for "Chained to the Rhythm."

Perry, whose hits include "Teenage Dream" and "Roar," won video of the year in 2011 for "Firework."

The 32-year-old singer released a new album, "Witness," last month. So far, it's had mild success and hasn't matched the triumph of her previous albums.

Kendrick Lamar is the top VMA contender with eight nominations. His hit, "Humble," will compete for video of the year against videos by Bruno Mars, the Weeknd, Alessia Cara and DJ Khaled.

