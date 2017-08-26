From teacher to tragic figure, the life of Princess Diana

FILE - In this 1980 file photo, Lady Diana Spencer, 21, Prince Charles's girlfriend, is pictured at the Kindergarten in St. Georges Square, Pimlico, London, where she works as a teacher. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.” (AP Photo, File)

View Larger FILE - In this Feb. 24, 1981 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer pose following the announcement of their engagement. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE - In this July 29, 1981 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer are shown at their wedding at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE - This Nov. 7, 1985 file photo shows Britain's Prince Charles with his wife Princess Diana in front of Lodge Canberra, Australia. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE - In this June 22, 1982 file photo Britain's Prince Charles, and his wife Princess Diana look at their newborn son Prince William, as they leave St. Mary's Hospital, Paddington, London. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE - In this Sept. 16, 1984 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Diana, leave St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, with their new baby son. Princess Diana carries new baby, Prince Harry who was born on Sept. 15. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE - In this Aug. 4, 1987 file photo, Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, left, and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smile to well-wishers outside Clarence House in London. The crowd wanted to wish Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, a happy 87th birthday. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE - In this July 9, 1986 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, with his wife Diana, the Princess of Wales, and their sons Prince Harry, lower left and Prince William, are seated on the steps during a photo call at the Marivent Palace, in Palma de Mallorca. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE - In this June 1, 1989 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Diana and their sons, Princes William, right, and Harry begin a cycle ride around the island of Tresco, one of the Scilly Isles, England. The royal family was vacationing in the islands, located off the southwest tip of Britain. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE - In this Thursday July 17, 1997 file photo, Britain's Princess Diana rides a personal watercraft with her son Prince Harry, steering, in Saint Tropez, on the French Riviera, where she is spending a few days holidaying. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE - In this Aug. 19, 1995 file photo, from left, Princess Diana, her sons Prince Harry and Prince William and Prince Charles, from left, watch a veteran's parade during the 50th anniversary of VJ Day commemorations in London. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 1987 file photo, Britain's Diana, the Princess of Wales, is pictured during an evening reception given by the West German President Richard von Weizsacker in honour of the British Royal guests in the Godesberg Redoute in Bonn, Germany. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE - In this July 30, 1992 file photo, Britain's Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales, right, meets actor Tom Cruise and his co-star wife actress Nicole Kidman at the Charity Premiere of the film Far and Away in London's West End. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE - In this Aug. 29, 1985 file photo, Pope John Paul II and Diana, Princess of Wales, are seen on occasion of the private audience at the Vatican with her husband Prince Charles. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE - This Thursday, Dec. 21 1995 file photo shows the London newspapers front page headlines. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE - In this April 24, 1991 file photo, Britain's Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales, hugs and plays with an HIV positive baby in Faban Hostel, San Paulo, on the second day of her visit to Brazil. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE - In this Wednesday, June 18, 1997 file photo, Mother Teresa, left, says goodbye to Britain's Princess Diana after receiving a visit from her in New York. Princess Diana met privately for 40 minutes with Mother Teresa at The Missionaries of Charity in the South Bronx section of New York. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE - In this Monday, March 17, 1997 file photo, South African President Nelson Mandela, left, shows the way to Princess Diana, during a meeting in Cape Town. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE - In this Tuesday, January 14, 1997 file photo, Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, talks to amputees at the Neves Bendinha Orthopedic Workshop in the outskirts of Luanda, Angola. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE- In this Monday, June 2, 1997 file photo, Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, arrives at Christie's Auction house in London to attend a private viewing and reception in aid of AIDS Crisis Trust and The Royal Marsden Hospital Cancer Fund. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE - In this Tuesday Sept. 24, 1996 file photo, Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, arrives for dinner in Washington. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE- In this Tuesday, June 17, 1997 file photo, Princess Diana arrives at the Red Cross in Washington where she was scheduled to meet with American Red Cross President Elizabeth Dole to discuss land-mines. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE- In this Friday, Aug. 22, 1997 file photo, Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, and her companion Dodi Fayed, walk on a pontoon in the French Riviera resort of St. Tropez. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE - In this Sunday July 20, 1997 file photo, Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales on the quay of the residence of Mohamed Al Fayed in Saint Tropez, French Riviera, where she spends a few days holidaying. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE- In this early Sunday, Aug. 31, 1997 file photo, police services prepare to take away the car in which Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, died in Paris, in a car crash that also killed her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and the chauffeur. The crash happened shortly after midnight in a tunnel along the Seine River at the Pont de l Alma bridge, while paparazzi on motorcycles were following her car. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE- In this Saturday, Sept. 6, 1997 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Earl Charles Spencer, Prince William and Prince Philip, from left, stand as the coffin bearing the body of Princess Diana is taken into Westminster Abbey in London. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE - This is an aerial view showing the large pile of flowers at the gates of Kensington Palace in London, as the crowds continue to arrive to pay their respects to the late Princess Diana, in this Thursday, Sept. 4, 1997 file photo. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”

View Larger FILE- In this Aug. 9, 1987 file photo, Britain's Princess Diana of Wales smiles as she sits with her sons, Princes Harry, front, and William, on the steps of the Royal Palace on the island of Mallorca, Spain, where the British Royal family is on holiday with the Spanish King Juan Carlos and his family. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.”