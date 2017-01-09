Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

CLOSINGS

The Latest School and Business Closings

Posted: January 08, 2017

French thriller 'Elle' wins Globe for best foreign film

Comments
Paul Verhoeven poses in the press room with the award for best motion picture - foreign language for
Paul Verhoeven poses in the press room with the award for best motion picture - foreign language for "Elle" at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. —

The French thriller, "Elle," about a businesswoman who was raped and plans revenge against her attacker, won the Golden Globe for best foreign film on Sunday.

The filmmaker, Paul Verhoeven, thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for being open-minded in giving his movie them award, saying it "does not really invite you to sympathize with the characters."

Actress Isabelle Huppert is the film's star, and she applauded Verhoeven from the audience.

Verhoeven called Huppert "the center of it all" and thanked her for the talent and audacity embodied in her performance.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Download the B98.5 App

Download the B98.5 App

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation