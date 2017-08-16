Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 16, 2017

French first lady says husband's only fault is being younger

Comments
FILE- In this Thursday, July 6, 2017 file photo, France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, walk toward the Elysee Palace courtyard, to welcome autistic people, prior to the launching of a program to enhance the diagnosis and treatment of autism, in Paris. The French president’s wife says Emmanuel Macron’s only fault is “being younger than me,” addressing their unusual love story in a rare interview released Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool, File)
FILE- In this Thursday, July 6, 2017 file photo, France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, walk toward the Elysee Palace courtyard, to welcome autistic people, prior to the launching of a program to enhance the diagnosis and treatment of autism, in Paris. The French president’s wife says Emmanuel Macron’s only fault is “being younger than me,” addressing their unusual love story in a rare interview released Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool, File)

The Associated Press

PARIS —

France's first lady says President Emmanuel Macron's only fault is "being younger than me," addressing their atypical love story in a rare interview.

Brigitte Macron told France's Elle magazine that if she hadn't pursued their romance, "I would have let my life pass me by." Excerpts of the interview were released Wednesday.

The couple of about 20 years met when he was a student at the high school where she taught. Brigitte Macron now is 64, her husband 39 — an age difference about the same as Donald and Melania Trump's.

Macron is facing resistance to the president's push to formalize the first lady's role. She insisted she would not take a salary and promised her official activities would be posted online "so that the French know exactly what I'm doing."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation