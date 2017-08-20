French designer in costly dispute over Pitt-Jolie chateau

FILE - This May 31, 2008 file photo, shows the Miraval property in Correns, near Brignoles, southern France, Saturday, May 31, 2008. A French lighting designer has won a $600,000 court ruling in a dispute with Brad Pitt over a grandiose re-design of his and Angelina Jolie's chateau in Provence. Designer Odile Soudant says her business went under because of Pitt's refusal to pay for costly architectural reveries, and she is now fighting for intellectual property rights over the Chateau Miraval's lighting design. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

Related

View Larger French lighting designer Odile Soudant poses in her studio in Paris, Friday Aug. 18, 2017. Odile Soudant has won a $600,000 court ruling in a dispute with Brad Pitt over a grandiose lighting design of his and Angelina Jolie's chateau Miraval's in Provence. Soudant says her business went under because of Pitt's refusal to pay for costly architectural reveries, and she is now fighting for intellectual property rights over the Chateau Miraval's lighting design. Pitt's lawyers argue the project was late and over-budget, and that the design was Pitt's brainchild.

View Larger French lighting designer Odile Soudant poses in her studio in Paris, Friday Aug. 18, 2017. Odile Soudant has won a $600,000 court ruling in a dispute with Brad Pitt over a grandiose lighting design of his and Angelina Jolie's chateau Miraval's in Provence. Soudant says her business went under because of Pitt's refusal to pay for costly architectural reveries, and she is now fighting for intellectual property rights over the Chateau Miraval's lighting design. Pitt's lawyers argue the project was late and over-budget, and that the design was Pitt's brainchild.

View Larger French lighting designer Odile Soudant poses in her studio in Paris, Friday Aug. 18, 2017. Odile Soudant has won a $600,000 court ruling in a dispute with Brad Pitt over a grandiose lighting design of his and Angelina Jolie's chateau Miraval's in Provence. Soudant says her business went under because of Pitt's refusal to pay for costly architectural reveries, and she is now fighting for intellectual property rights over the Chateau Miraval's lighting design. Pitt's lawyers argue the project was late and over-budget, and that the design was Pitt's brainchild.